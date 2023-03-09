NFL Rumors: Jets Make Trade Amid Aaron Rodgers Buzz

The Jets reportedly worked out a trade Thursday, but not the one the football world has been anticipating.

Early Thursday morning, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported New York was optimistic about its chances of acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers. A few hours later, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported a different deal involving Gang Green.

The Jets are set to acquire veteran safety Chuck Clark from the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for late-round draft pick compensation, per Rapoport. The trade is expected to be finalized next Wednesday when the NFL opens its new league year.

After boasting one of the best defenses in the 2022 season, the Jets are about to become even better on that side of the ball with the addition of Clark. A 2017 sixth-round pick by the Ravens, Clark started every game the past three seasons for the Ravens and was Pro Football Focus’ 41st-ranked safety in 2022.

Clark will play on the final year of his current contract in 2023 and he’s in line to replace Lamarcus Joyner, who’s expected to leave the Meadowlands in free agency. Robert Saleh and company are gaining a highly versatile defensive back who lined up at seven different positions last season, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

The 27-year-old Clark is familiar with playing on a defense that’s relieved of pressure and stress thanks to a superstar quarterback. That could continue for the Virginia Tech product if the Jets are able to land Rodgers.