NFL Rumors: Jets ‘Staying In Touch’ With Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. held a workout in Arizona, that the New England Patriots reportedly attended, to show he has made strides in his recovery from a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI. Teams haven’t shown an eagerness to sign the former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, but one certainly has him on their radar.

A reunion with the New York Giants has been brought up, and the 30-year-old wideout lit more fire in that rumor mill when he tweeted at Saquon Barkley to tell general manager Joe Schoen to call his agent because he “got more (expletive) left to do.”

But the Giants reportedly agreed to re-sign Darius Slayton, and they signed Parris Campbell, which was made official Friday. New York made a splash trade for Darren Waller, and the pass-catcher room seems filled up to add Beckham to the mix. But another New York team remains interested.

ESPN’s Dianna Russini responded to Jordan Raanan’s tweet on how the Giants likely are out on OBJ due to price by adding the Jets remain interested in the Pro Bowl wide receiver. They have been “staying in touch with his side.”

Russini reported Aaron Rodgers had a wish list of players he would like to play with in New York, which included Allen Lazard, whose deal with the Jets became official Friday, Randall Cobb, Marcedes Lewis and Beckham.

New York reportedly is working on deals with Cobb and Lewis, which shows how committed they are to giving Rodgers what he wants. The 39-year-old quarterback announced Wednesday his intention to play for the Jets, but the Packers have not come to terms on a deal yet.

Green Bay doesn’t have to cave in a trade deal right away, but the Jets might be willing to do whatever it takes to get a deal done, which would be a big benefit for the Packers as they move on to the Jordan Love era.