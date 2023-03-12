NFL Rumors: Patriots Rival Agrees To Trade For Jalen Ramsey

Update (2:25 p.m. ET): The Miami Dolphins reportedly have agreed to acquire three-time All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams will receive a 2023 third-round pick and tight end Hunter Long, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. The trade will officially be processed Wednesday on the first day of the league year.

Original story: After weeks of speculation, it appears the Los Angeles Rams have found a suitor for Jalen Ramsey.

The Miami Dolphins are finalizing a trade for the All-Pro cornerback, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. Fellow NFL reporter Josina Anderson also reported the two teams are in “deep discussions” for Ramsey with a “high likelihood” the trade comes to fruition.

“There at the point where this deal, barring some sort of snag, should end up being done,” Rapoport said Sunday on NFL Network.

Rapoport explained Miami had discussions for Ramsey several weeks ago, but it took a turn and did not look like it would happen. Ramsey apparently gave the Rams a few destinations he would like to go with the Dolphins being his preferred location.

The cornerback’s reaction on Twitter depicted his excitement.