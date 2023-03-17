NFL Rumors: Patriots In Active Negotiations With This Safety

Perhaps Taylor Rapp will land with the Patriots after all.

The free agent safety reportedly visited New England on Thursday but left without a contract and plans to work out for the Cincinnati Bengals. But ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Friday reported that the Patriots were in “ongoing” talks with Rapp, potentially increasing the chances of the two sides reaching a deal.

New England obviously has a hole at safety following the retirement of Devin McCourty.

Rapp, 25, is an intriguing defensive back with the kind of positional versatility the Patriots typically covet.

The 2019 second-round pick saw the bulk of his snaps this season at free safety but also spent time in the slot and in the box for the Los Angeles Rams. Rapp finished the season with 92 tackles and was the 13th-ranked safety by Pro Football Focus, two spots behind Kyle Dugger and one behind Los Angels Chargers star Derwin James.

New England this offseason already re-signed or tendered versatile defensive backs Jonathan Jones, Jabrill Peppers and Myles Bryant.