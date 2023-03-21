NFL Rumors: This Team Approached Ben Roethlisberger Last Season

Ben Roethlisberger is over a year removed from his last appearance in an NFL game, however, the 41-year-old revealed that a return to the field was a looming possibility last season.

While enjoying the fruits of his 18-year labor as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers reached out, according to Roethlisberger. San Francisco underwent a trainwreck, first losing starter Trey Lance in Week 2, then Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 8.

“They were, I think, reaching out maybe just to gauge my interest,” Roethlisberger told Mark Madden on Tuesday, per SteelersNow.com. “I had discussions. … I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was a small part of me that was intrigued. I could still do it and prove to people that I could still play.”

It appears as though Roethlisberger considered the retirement pump fake like fellow ex-NFL great Tom Brady performed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.

During his sendoff campaign in 2021-22, Roethlisberger threw for 3,740 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over the course of 16 games with the Steelers. That year ended quickly with a wild card loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Cheifs, sending Roethlisberger on his merry way.

Roethlisberger walked off the field as a two-time Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler and two-time league passing yards leader.

Yet, Roethlisberger noted one sentimental reason why he couldn’t succumb to the temptation.