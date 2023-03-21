NFL Rumors: This Team Approached Ben Roethlisberger Last Season

Ben Roethlisberger is over a year removed from his last appearance in an NFL game, however, the 41-year-old revealed that a return to the field was a looming possibility last season.
While enjoying the fruits of his 18-year labor as quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the San Francisco 49ers reached out, according to Roethlisberger. San Francisco underwent a trainwreck, first losing starter Trey Lance in Week 2, then Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 8.
“They were, I think, reaching out maybe just to gauge my interest,” Roethlisberger told Mark Madden on Tuesday, per SteelersNow.com. “I had discussions. … I’d be lying if I didn’t say there was a small part of me that was intrigued. I could still do it and prove to people that I could still play.”
It appears as though Roethlisberger considered the retirement pump fake like fellow ex-NFL great Tom Brady performed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
During his sendoff campaign in 2021-22, Roethlisberger threw for 3,740 yards with 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over the course of 16 games with the Steelers. That year ended quickly with a wild card loss to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Cheifs, sending Roethlisberger on his merry way.
Roethlisberger walked off the field as a two-time Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler and two-time league passing yards leader.
Yet, Roethlisberger noted one sentimental reason why he couldn’t succumb to the temptation.
“I just can’t see myself in anything other than black and gold,” Roethlisberger said.