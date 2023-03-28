NFL Rumors: What Packers-Jets Trade For Aaron Rodgers Looks Like

The Packers and Jets remain in an apparent staredown surrounding compensation for an eventual Aaron Rodgers trade, but it sounds as if progress is slowly being made.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported Monday the two teams have something resembling a framework for a deal, or as Robinson wrote, the “trade is currently orbiting a deal.”

According to Robinson’s reporting, the Packers would receive two “high” draft picks in a deal for Rodgers, but there’s a hold-up as the two sides deliberate over potential conditions for that pick. The Jets would send two picks to the Packers, according to Robinson, including a second-round pick in next month’s NFL draft.

The hold-up, though, comes from a 2024 draft pick that could become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays in 2024. Given the quarterback’s wishy-washy stance on his future in recent years, there’s certainly no guarantee he’s under center for the Jets — or anyone — after this upcoming season. As it stands now, Robinson reports that selection is an initial second-rounder that could get better and therein lies the haggling.

“(The) second-rounder in 2024 could graduate to a first-round pick with ‘achievable’ team performance escalators,” he wrote.

Furthermore, the Packers could end up sending draft picks in 2025 if Rodgers bolted after one season.

There are a lot of moving pieces, many based on the deliberate decision-making process of a very introspective person, so it’s easy to see how a deal hasn’t come to fruition yet.