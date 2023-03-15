NFL Rumors: Who Panthers Are Targeting After Trade For Top Pick

Thanks to a blockbuster trade last week, the Panthers are in the driver’s seat heading into next month’s NFL draft.

Carolina gave up two first-round selections — including No. 9 overall this year — a pair of second-rounders and star wide receiver D.J. Moore to land the 2023 No. 1 overall pick from the Chicago Bears. The monster move allows the Panthers to have their pick of the quarterback litter, but David Tepper’s team might already have focused its signal-caller scope on two prospects.

“After speaking with multiple sources this weekend including those close to the team, the Carolina Panthers are targeting two quarterbacks in the draft — CJ Stroud/Ohio St & Anthony Richardson/UF,” ProFootballNetwork’s Tony Pauline tweeted Monday. “Debating whether they are willing to use the first pick of the draft on Richardson.”

The second portion of Pauline’s report is interestingly worded. Perhaps the Panthers are considering trading out, but not far enough down the board where Stroud wouldn’t be available. It’s certainly possible, as the Houston Texans (No. 2) and the Indianapolis Colts (No. 4) both need a new franchise quarterback.

All told, it sounds like NFL fans and media members alike should be bracing for fireworks early and often April 27.