NFL Rumors: Why Derek Carr Passed On Jets, Signed With Saints

A report filed Sunday claimed Derek Carr was “leaning toward” joining the Jets as a free agent.

But when the veteran quarterback picked a new team Monday, he didn’t choose to take his talents to the Meadowlands.

The first signal-caller domino of the NFL offseason fell when Carr agreed to join the Saints on a reported four-year deal. The four-time Pro Bowl selection opted for New Orleans instead of a New York team that many believe is only a legitimate starting quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender.

So, why did Carr pick the Saints over the Jets? Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio provided some intel.

“A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that Carr signed with the Saints because Carr felt ‘far more comfortable’ with the situation in New Orleans,” Florio wrote.

“Things were heating up with the Jets, the source said, but the Saints had always been the most aggressive suitor for the former Raiders captain. The Saints were the first ones to pursue Carr, and they actually made a trade offer to the Raiders for his prior contract. The Saints were the only ones to do that.”

It’s fair to wonder if Carr wasn’t interested in waiting around to cross the finish line with the Jets. The nine-year veteran clearly left a strong impression in East Rutherford through a pair of meetings, but he might not have been New York’s preferred option. The Jets have been attached to Aaron Rodgers in rumors for quite some time and there’s a chance they weren’t willing to make a decision on Carr until the four-time MVP picked the next step for his future.