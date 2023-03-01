NFL Rumors: Why Odell Beckham Jr. Didn’t Sign With Team In 2022

Odell Beckham Jr. had teams who were interested in his services toward the end of the 2022 NFL season, but he ultimately remained a free agent.

The veteran wide receiver tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI during the first quarter of the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Beckham underwent surgery and knew he’d miss at least part of the 2022 season.

There was a bevy of rumors toward the end of the season indicating teams were eyeing Beckham as they made a playoff push. Teams like the Dallas Cowboys were linked to Beckham. Even a reunion with the New York Giants was floated around.

After all was said and done, Beckham remained unsigned. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe on Wednesday shed light on why Beckham never found a team, and it sounds as if it was his choice.

“The free-agent wide receiver flirted with the Cowboys, Bills and Giants toward the end of last season, but he decided against signing with a team in order to ensure he is fully recovered from ACL surgery, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the situation,” Howe wrote. “The sources requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about the negotiations publicly. Beckham still wasn’t close enough to 100% for the stretch run of the season, so he opted to focus all of his attention on his rehabilitation program.”

Howe noted that Beckham should have a “more competitive market” now that he is a year removed from his surgery.

Beckham, 30, certainly would bolster a team’s receiving corps and could be the top receiver on the market when the new league year begins March 15.