NFL Warns Teams About Negotiating With Lamar Jackson’s Business Partner

Lamar Jackson’s contract situation just seems to be getting weirder and weirder, and the NFL is stepping in.

The NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams Thursday notifying them that a person who is not certified by the NFLPA might be attempting to persuade teams to enter into contract negotiations with the Ravens quarterback, who received the nonexclusive franchise tag from the Ravens earlier this month.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter obtained the memo, which stated the NFLPS had informed the league that Ken Francis — who is not a certified agent with the union — might be contacting teams regarding Jackson.

“As an uncertified person, Mr. Francis is prohibited from negotiating Offer Sheets or Player Contracts, or discussing potential trades on behalf of any NFL player or prospective player or assisting in or advising with respect to such negotiations,” the memo reads.

Jackson and Francis have both denied the latter taking part in negotiations.

“I don’t speak for Lamar,” Francis told ESPN.

Jackson was just as direct.