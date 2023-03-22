NFL Writer Views Patriots As ‘Best Fit’ For Jerry Jeudy

The New England Patriots surely are not the only NFL team who would benefit from trading for former first-round receiver Jerry Jeudy. But at least in the mind of one NFL writer, there’s no organization that makes more sense for the current Denver Broncos wideout.

In breaking down the best landing spots for some of the NFL’s top trade candidates, Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson included the Patriots as the “best fit” for Jeudy.

“Jeudy has been an elite separator in the NFL, excelling against man coverage, but has yet to fully realize his potential within a struggling offense,” Monson wrote in a story published Wednesday. “He may be limited to a No. 2 type of role in the NFL, but he can be an exceptionally effective receiver as part of a receiving corps in a more functional passing offense. Several teams would love to have him as a complement to their already established No. 1 option.”

Monson also listed the Patriots as a “potential landing spot” for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, fellow Broncos wideout Courtland Sutton and Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard. The Hopkins inclusion shouldn’t come as much surprise given New England’s well-documented connection over the last few weeks.

Broncos reporter Benjamin Allbright reported Tuesday while the Patriots have looked into trading for Jeudy, New England has not been willing to pay the requested price tag. Denver reportedly was hoping to receive at least a first-round pick.

Another report from Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot on Wednesday shared the Broncos received a trade offer including a second- and fourth-round draft pick, and Cabot speculated the offer might have come from the Patriots.

Monson also included the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans as “potential landing spots” for Jeudy. The Panthers recently traded wideout D.J. Moore while the Vikings released Adam Thielen. Allbright on Tuesday also reported the Cleveland Browns continue to pursue Jeudy.