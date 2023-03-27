NHL Twitter Mocks Strange David Pastrnak Graphic After 50th Goal

Boston Bruins star David Pastrnak created a memorable moment for himself during Sunday’s shootout win when he scored the 50th goal of his 2022-23 campaign, the first time the winger eclipsed that mark in his career.

And while the goal itself was enough of an attention-grabber for Bruins fans, general hockey enthusiasts might have learned about the feat in a different way.

After all, Pastrnak’s 50th tally was recognized by Bleacher Report with a rather bizarre graphic.

Pastrnak made 50 look easy ? pic.twitter.com/fglBP91nPt — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 26, 2023

Bruins fans obviously will understand the correlation of pasta being made in “Pastrnak’s Kitchen.” That’s just fine. However, the aspect that caused NHL Twitter to respond was the fact it looked nothing like Pastrnak.

Many joked how it looked more like Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Tampa Bay Lightning winger Pat Maroon, Billy Ray Cyrus and countless others.

WHO IS THAT — Pasta88Bruins (@Pasta88Bruins) March 26, 2023

is this pat maroon in his pizza shop??? — y – blades the bruins bear (@bladesburner) March 26, 2023

Thats Aaron Rodgers. Not pasta — drew (@uncle_drew20_) March 27, 2023

You can't tell me that's not just Billy Mitchell pic.twitter.com/kIAlJdZuD6 — Vlad (??) (@pastastapejob) March 26, 2023

What a completely ridiculous graphic — Arthur T. Washington (@slimyspicket) March 26, 2023

It didn’t take long for Pastrnak to light the lamp again for No. 51. After his first goal gave Boston a 1-0 lead five minutes into the first period, he again put the Bruins out front with a 2-1 lead nine minutes into the second period.