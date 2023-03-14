Nicaragua Vs. Venezuela Live Stream: Watch 2023 WBC Online, On TV

Nicaragua and Venezuela meet for yet another Pool D matchup in the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Tuesday.

Venezuela enters the matchup undefeated in their first two matchups, the most recent coming on Sunday night against Puerto Rico, which ended in nail-biting fashion for both sides. Yet, in escaping unscathed, Venezuela sits atop the Pool D standings.

As for Nicaragua, it’s been an ugly start, to say the least. They’re 0-3 and one of just two teams — the other being China — still winless in the WBC. Opponents have outscored Nicaragua 18-3 thus far, and in a competitive pool, things couldn’t be any more daunting.

Miguel Cabrera will look to lead the Venezuelan squad to a third straight win, entering the tournament as the runner-up favorite to win Pool D before getting started.

When: Tuesday, March 14, at 12 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX