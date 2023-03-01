Nikola Jokic Claps Back At Kendrick Perkins For ‘Stat-Padding’ Narrative

Kendrick Perkins seemingly struck a nerve as it relates to mild-mannered Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic.

Perkins shared on ESPN last week that he is of the belief Jokic has turned to stat-padding as he makes a run at a third NBA MVP award. So when Jokic, who currently averages a triple-double of 24.6 points, 11.7 rebounds and 10.0 assists in 55 games this season, recorded the 100th triple-double of his eight-year career Tuesday night against the Houston Rockets, he had something to say about it.

“I mean, when you’re stat-padding it’s easy, you know?” Jokic told reporters when he was asked about the significance of 100 triple-doubles, per Hoop Central.

Jokic sarcastically added: “Yes, of course (I heard about it). … I mean, it’s true.”

Perkins essentially said that Jokic is in the ear of his Nuggets teammates telling them they should shoot the ball after he passes it to them, and that he’s taking fewer shots (14.8 attempts per game) because he’s trying to drive up his assist numbers.

Whatever the four-time All-NBA selection is doing, it’s working. Jokic currently is a massive betting favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook (-350) to win his third consecutive NBA MVP award.