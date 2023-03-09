North Carolina Vs. Virginia Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

The ACC men’s college basketball tournament continues Thursday night when the North Carolina Tar Heels battle the Virginia Cavaliers in a quarterfinals matchup at Greensboro Coliseum.

UNC, the No. 7 seed, is coming off a second-round win over Boston College, while UVA has been patiently waiting as the tourney’s No. 2 seed.

The winner of Thursday’s game — a showdown for which the Cavaliers are 2.5-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook — will face the winner of Clemson vs. North Carolina State in the semifinals.

Here’s how to watch the North Carolina-Virginia game online and on TV.

When: Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN