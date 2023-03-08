North Carolina Vs. Boston College Live Stream: Watch ACC Tournament Game Online, On TV

Boston College will try to burst the bubble of the University of North Carolina in the second round of the ACC Tournament on Wednesday night.

The No. 7 Tar Heels, who hold a 19-12 record, could ill afford to suffer a loss to the 10th-seeded Eagles as North Carolina fights to keep its hopes alive for a possible NCAA Tournament bid.

Led by leading-scorer Caleb Love and double-double machine Armando Bacot, the Tar Heels look for their second win over BC this season. North Carolina earned a 72-64 win at Chapel Hill on Jan. 17.

While the Tar Heels got an opening-round bye, BC wasn’t afforded that same luxury. But the Eagles, sitting at 16-16 on the season, got 16 points from Makai Ashton-Langford to topple Louisville, 80-62.

The big question mark for BC entering the contest is the status of leading scorer and rebounder Quinten Post. The seven-foot senior forward missed the game against Louisville with an ankle sprain and is a game-time decision against the Tar Heels.

Here’s how to watch the North Carolina-BC matchup online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2
Live StreamsFuboTV — free trial | ESPN

