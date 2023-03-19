Odell Beckham Jr. Claps Back At Report Amid NFL Free Agency

Odell Beckham Jr. wants to set the record straight as he continues to meet with teams in NFL free agency.

Beckham, who remains on the open market after not playing during the 2022 campaign, is not seeking the $20 million contract Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio and others have reported. Florio initially reference that number when Beckham was meeting with teams last season and doubled down on the same number last week.

Beckham took to Twitter on Saturday to say it wasn’t the case.

“I’m just so confused where the quote is from me (that) said I want 20 (million),” Beckham tweeted. “all I’m saying is 4 AINT enough.”

His response to the report does clear a few things up as it was difficult to envision Beckham would have earned that amount given he is entering his age-30 season after tearing his ACL in February 2022. Beckham did not sign with a team last season in large part because of his recovery from the injury, giving him the last 13-plus months to recover.

Beckham’s market this offseason reportedly is quite extensive. The skilled pass-catcher reportedly has met with “several” organizations including the New York Jets while the New England Patriots also are among teams who have shown interest.