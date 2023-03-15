Odell Beckham Jr. Plays Into Jets-Aaron Rodgers Rumors With Tweet

As NFL free agency frenzy continued Tuesday, rumors surrounding Aaron Rodgers going to the New York Jets ramped up when it was reported the Jets and Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard were close to finalizing a four-year deal.

Lazard was one of three players on a wishlist from Rodgers to the Jets, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

On that list was also free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham fueled the rumors when he responded to a tweet from a fan on Twitter.

? — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 14, 2023

Beckham has not played an NFL game since suffering a torn ACL during Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams but is apparently seeking a contract worth $20 million a year.