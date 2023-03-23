Odell Beckham Jr. To Jets? NFL Insider Says Both Sides Want Deal Done

The New York Jets are swinging for the fences this offseason, and that apparently includes a desire to bring Odell Beckham Jr. back to the Meadowlands.

The Jets and Beckham both want to get a deal done, and the possibility of the two sides finding common ground is pretty good, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported Thursday on “Get Up.”

“We should very much consider Odell Beckham Jr. still on the table as an option for the New York Jets,” Darlington said. “In fact, we can go even further to say that both sides would like to see this done. Financials still in the way of actually finalizing this thing, but I still think Odell Beckham Jr. will end up with the New York Jets.”

The smoke is certainly starting to increase. This report comes on the heels of SNY’s Connor Hughes reporting Wednesday that the Jets’ interest in the wide receiver is “very real.”

It’s not difficult to connect the recent dots. The Jets on Wednesday traded wideout Elijah Moore to the Cleveland Browns, a move that could potentially do two things for Gang Green. The first, as it pertains to Beckham, is that it opens a potential spot in the receiver room. Secondly, the trade — which yielded the Jets a second-round pick — increases New York’s trade chips for the eventual trade that lands Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

If and when it all happens, this could be a very impressive offense. Rodgers and Beckham obviously are major upgrades at their respective positions, but the Jets already have young game-changing talent in running back Breece Hall and receiver Garrett Wilson. New York also already signed wideout Allen Lazard this offseason, and then added Mecole Hardman for good measure.

Even without OBJ, this was shaping up to be one of the deeper receiving corps in the NFL, and with Rodgers throwing to them, expectations will be skyscraper-high in Gotham this fall. As it stands right now, just five teams at FanDuel Sportsbook have shorter odds to win the Super Bowl. New York is currently 15-1 to win it all, a number that conceivably could shrink even further once these moves become official.