Draft Prospect Has Believable Rhamondre Stevenson Memories

INDIANAPOLIS — During his two seasons with the Patriots, Rhamondre Stevenson has developed a reputation as a physical, bruising running back who can run over most defenders.

Marvin Mims remembers him the same way.

Mims and Stevenson were Oklahoma teammates in 2020, Stevenson’s final season with the Sooners. The former offered a fitting description of his old teammate while speaking with reporters last week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

“To be honest, I mean, my freshman year I didn’t know much about Rhamondre Stevenson until maybe like the fourth or fifth game he came, and then he started to play again,” Mims said Friday morning. “And I mean, dude was a tank. I mean, he did like everything for us, he was just running the ball. He probably got like four or five yards a carry and he definitely gave our offense a boost that season.”

Stevenson is an underrated personality inside the locker room, at least by Patriots standards. He doesn’t say much, but when he does, he’s funnier and more engaging than fans might realize.

“It was great for him to be around and just his personality,” Mims said. “He’s a funny, hilarious guy. He’s easy to be around, easy to talk to. He’s a great dude, love him to death.”

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Stevenson enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022. He racked up 1,040 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns to go along with a team-high 69 receptions for 421 yards. The 25-year-old established himself as a legitimate franchise running back.