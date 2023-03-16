Oral Roberts Vs. Duke Live Stream: Watch NCAA Tournament Game Online, On TV

The Golden Eagles will hope to make another run in the tournament

The first round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament kicks off Thursday, and this East region matchup features teams March Madness fans will be very familiar with.

Duke drew the fifth seed in the region, and will take on No. 12 seed Oral Roberts at Amway Center. The Blue Devils beat the Virginia Cavaliers in the ACC Tournament and will look to extend their winning streak to 10 games. The Golden Eagles won the Summit League and remained perfect in conference play.

Duke is 6.5-point favorites with a -260 moneyline, and Oral Roberts has a +210 moneyline at FanDuel Sportsbook. The total for the first-round matchup is set at 145.5.

Here’s how to watch the Duke-Oral Roberts game online and on TV:

When: Thursday, March 16 at 7:10 p.m. ET
TV: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | Paramount Plus | CBS

