Packers’ Matt LaFleur Deflects On Impending Aaron Rodgers Trade

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur will be communicating with a new starting quarterback this season after Aaron Rodgers revealed he intends to play for the New York Jets.

And while the Rodgers-centered drama continues to unfold, LaFleur didn’t want to interject with the Packers and Jets still working on the framework of a deal. LaFleur essentially deflected Tuesday when Rodgers was brought up during his media availability at the NFL annual meeting.

“Yeah, listen, I’m just going to throw it out there right away,” LaFleur told reporters, per Pro Football Talk. “First of all, I’ve got nothing but love and appreciation for what Aaron has done for so many in our organization and obviously have experienced a lot of great times together, won a lot of football games together. Ultimately, didn’t bring home a Super Bowl, which will always be disappointing. But he’s done so much for myself and my family, our coaches’ families, so many people within the organization, other players. A lot of people have been rewarded, quite frankly, because of his ability to go out there and play and play at such a high level. I’m just going to kind of leave it at that.”

Jets general manager Joe Douglas indicated the two teams have had conversations about a trade package for Rodgers, and while it hasn’t been completed, New York remains confident it soon will be.

When pressed again about the Rodgers’ situation, LaFleur told reporters: “I’m not going to get into any of that stuff. I know it’s disappointing for all you guys, but it is what it is. At the same time, we’re excited about Jordan and how he’s been able to progress as a quarterback, how he’s matured as a man.”

LaFleur spent the last four seasons with Rodgers winning 13 games during each of the first three campaigns and with a below .500 record in 2022.