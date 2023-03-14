Pat McAfee Is Like Rest Of Us Regarding Aaron Rodgers’ Decision

Pat McAfee provided a public service announcement to all NFL fans: The well-known podcaster and friend of Aaron Rodgers has no idea when the veteran quarterback is going to make his decision.

McAfee doesn’t know what that decision will entail either.

“What we’re saying is we have no idea either,” McAfee said on the “Pat McAfee Show” early Tuesday afternoon. “Same spot as yesterday. Same spot as Friday. Will an answer come soon? We have no idea. We’d think, we assume based on how everything kind of has to go. But that is not necessarily going to come from this particular program today (Tuesday). We like to let everybody know that.”

Rodgers held weekly appearances on the “Pat McAfee Show” throughout the 2022 season, causing many to think a Rodgers-related announcement might come from the program. Rodgers continues to keep others in the dark about his future plans. It isn’t yet known whether the multi-time NFL MVP will retire, return to the Packers or be traded to a team like the New York Jets.

The Jets continue to be in full pursuit of Rodgers, and NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday afternoon New York had been in conversations with Rodgers’ camp during the last 24 hours. The Jets reportedly are targeting some of Rodgers’ favorite pass-catchers in hopes it will help them land the biggest fish.

Rodgers initially indicated he would make his decision before the start of NFL free agency, which officially kicks off Wednesday on the first day of the new league year. However, many teams around the NFL have made moves ever since the legal tampering period opened Monday.