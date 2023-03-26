Patrice Bergeron Compares Garnet Hathaway To These Ex-Bruins

Garnet Hathaway did a little bit of everything for the Bruins on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden.

Hathaway, acquired by Boston ahead of the NHL trade deadline, was at the center of the game-opening scrap between the B’s and the Lightning. And after dropping the gloves with Tampa Bay enforcer Pat Maroon, Hathaway scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ hard-fought 2-1 win over the Bolts.

Patrice Bergeron raved about Hathaway after Boston’s gutsy triumph, which sealed the Atlantic Division crown for the Black and Gold. The Bruins captain also was asked to identify any former teammates who compare to Hathaway.

“Obviously, (Shawn Thornton) was one of those guys that came in and set the identity,” Bergeron told reporters, per 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson. “And it was hard to play (against) that whole line (with) Gregory Campbell. You know, there’s a few guys throughout the years, but I think he brings that element of a guy that’s hard to play against who plays the right way and who is physical.”

Thornton and Campbell, of course, were two critically important components of the Bruins’ last Stanley Cup-winning club back in 2011. Time will tell if Hathaway can mirror the contributions of those two Boston grinders when the B’s make a run at hockey’s ultimate prize this spring.