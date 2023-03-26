Patrice Bergeron Expects Challenges In Bruins Remaining Games

When you’re the best team in hockey, everyone wants to knock you down, physically and mentally, and for the Bruins, that has been for the majority of the season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning was the most recent opponent looking to take a win from Boston. Fortunately for the Black and Gold, they responded to the challenge and defeated Tampa on Saturday at TD Garden.

“I think it’s something we’re going to face a lot more as the season’s winding down and we’re getting to the playoffs,” Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron said in a team-provided video. “It’s the type of hockey we’re going to have to feel comfortable playing in, and tonight I thought, was a good response and a good start for us.”

Tampa tried to instill their will with the Bruins, but Garnet Hathaway and his linemates were ready for the challenge just nine seconds into the tilt.

“I think they’ve been huge for us for a long time,” Bergeron said of the fourth line, featuring Hathaway, Tomas Nosek and Jakub Lauko. “I think tonight was another example of what they can bring to our team and to our lineup I thought that first shift it was a great showing by them to stick up for each other.”

Tampa’s undisciplined play awared the Bruins seven power play opportunities but the B’s were only able to capitalize on one.

“It was a dog fight. I thought it was a playoff like atmosphere and wehandled it well, weathered the storm early on and got some power plays and I thought 5-on-5 we played a good game,” Bergeron said.