Patriots Coach Has Long-Standing Connection To This Wideout Prospect

INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Scott hasn’t even entered the NFL yet, but he already feels a level of comfort with the New England Patriots.

Why? Because he’s known one of their position coaches for years.

The Cincinnati wide receiver prospect was introduced to Patriots assistant wideouts coach Ross Douglas during his high school recruiting process. Douglas was a graduate assistant at Rutgers at the time and was trying to woo Scott to join the Scarlet Knights.

That recruitment was unsuccessful, but Scott remained on Douglas’ radar. As the receiver was preparing for the NFL Scouting Combine, he got a text from the New England assistant.

“(The Patriots) actually texted me,” Scott said Friday. “Ross Douglas, I guess he’s going to be the receivers coach now, he actually recruited me at Rutgers. So he hit me back up and was like, ‘Hey man, I’m about to be at your pro day.’ So I guess the receivers coach is going to be at pro day, and if he’s going to be there, then I’m pretty sure the coordinators and other guys are going to be there. So I guess they’re still interested.”

Wide receiver is a potential draft need for the Patriots, and Scott would be an intriguing target. He’s undersized but boasts excellent speed and agility, once running the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds. That skill set made him a big-play machine for the Bearcats, with 10 of his 14 collegiate touchdowns coming on plays of 30-plus yards.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman included Scott on the 2022 edition of his annual “College Football Freaks” list.