Patriots Defender Believes Mac Jones Can Be ‘Top QB’ In NFL

The public opinion on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones varies heavily.

The 24-year-old struggled throughout his sophomore season, leading to questions as to whether he can be the quarterback of the future in New England. Some think it’s time for the Patriots to move on, while others think Matt Patricia’s abysmal offensive play calling, an early-season injury and a lack of viable targets were enough to call the year a wash.

Jones’ teammates nearly unanimously fall on the side of those who believe he is capable of leading the Patriots into the future. On Thursday, Jonathan Jones became the latest to voice his support.

“I mean, he has all the tools,” Jonathan Jones said, per NBC Sports Boston. “He has all the mechanics to be a quarterback in this league, and be a top quarterback in this league. I think it’s just going to come down to the right situation and getting that consistency and continuing to develop.

“… A lot of people want ready-made results, and that’s just not always the case. As long as he continues to strive to get better and better, it will all work out.”

Jonathan Jones joined the likes of Matthew Judon and Jakobi Meyers in sharing public praise of Mac Jones. The private opinion reportedly is a bit different, as he allegedly irked teammates throughout the course of the 2022 season.

He also irked some team legends, as Julian Edelman and Vince Wilfork each shared less-than-glowing reviews of the signal-caller.