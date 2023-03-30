Patriots Draft Rumors: This Running Back Prospect Met With Pats

The Patriots could look to beef up their backfield in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they reportedly met with one potential target this week.

TCU’s Kendre Miller sat down with the Patriots ahead of the Horned Frogs’ pro day, according to a report Thursday from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Miller still is recovering from an MCL injury he suffered during the College Football Playoff. That injury prevented him from testing at the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day, but Rapoport reported the 5-foot-11, 215-pound back is “well ahead of schedule” in his rehab.

Despite #TCU star RB Kendre Miller not working out at Pro Day today as he recovers from an MCL injury suffered in the playoff win, Miller is well ahead of schedule and had meetings yesterday with the #Dolphins, #Jaguars and #Patriots and today with the #AZCardinals and #Texans. pic.twitter.com/GQVm3x1zMH — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 30, 2023

After being part of running back rotations in 2020 and 2021, Miller became TCU’s featured back last season and excelled, rushing for 1,399 yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry as his team made a surprise run to the CFP National Championship Game. He ranked 12th among FBS rushers in yards after contact, tied for 12th in missed tackles forced and tied for 13th in runs of 15-plus yards.

“The size and production will check important boxes, but Miller’s lack of tempo and explosiveness between the tackles could turn him into a grinder against the speed of NFL defenses,” Lance Zierlein wrote in Miller’s NFL.com draft profile.

“His restricted stride length provides greater control to cut early in the run, but it works against him when he needs to hit the gas and stride past linebackers. He has the size and strength to keep runs moving through contact, although he could be an even better run finisher. His third-down value is relatively low, so he will need to sell himself as an early down backup on the next level.”