Patriots Free Agent Nelson Agholor Takes Visit To This AFC Team

Nelson Agholor is garnering interest in the free agent market.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver visited the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Agholor spent the last two seasons with New England was a disappointment relative to the two-year, $22 million contract he signed in 2021. In 31 games for the Patriots, he totaled just 68 catches for 658 yards and five touchdowns and struggled with ball security.

The soon-to-be 30-year-old became an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opened last Wednesday, and he’s one of just a handful of Patriots FAs who have yet to find new homes. That group also includes running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

As of Monday afternoon, just one New England free agent had signed with a new team: top wideout Jakobi Meyers, who landed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots, who signed JuJu Smith-Schuster to replace Meyers, have re-signed most of their free agent class, especially on the defensive side.

Baltimore’s receiving corps was one of the NFL’s weakest last season, with former Kansas City backup Demarcus Robinson pacing that group with 48 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns. Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews was the Ravens’ top pass-catching option (73-847-5) for the second straight season.