Patriots Gave Joe Cardona Record-Setting Long Snapper Contract

The New England Patriots paid good money to lock up their longtime long snapper.

The new contract Joe Cardona signed Thursday is a four-year, $6.3 million deal, according to multiple reports. It makes Cardona the NFL’s highest-paid long snapper and includes a $1 million signing bonus, the richest ever for a player at his position, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The max value of Cardona’s deal is $6.7 million, with the ability to earn $100,000 per year through incentives if he plays in 14 games and the Patriots make the playoffs.

Cardona is the Patriots’ second-longest-tenured player behind another special team stalwart, Matthew Slater, who delayed retirement to re-sign for a 16th season. The 2015 fifth-round draft pick played 140 consecutive games (regular season and postseason) to start his career before a foot injury landed him on injured reserve last December.

The Patriots also have his late-season replacement, Tucker Addington, under contract for 2023, but Cardona’s big payday makes him a roster lock for the foreseeable future.