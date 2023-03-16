Patriots Reportedly Hosting Ex-Dolphins Linebacker For Free Agent Visit

The Patriots likely will add at least one linebacker this offseason, and they reportedly brought one in for a visit Thursday.

New England hosted 27-year-old Andrew Van Ginkel for a free agent visit, according to Jordan Schultz of The Score. Van Ginkel, an outside linebacker, was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2022, the Wisconsin product posted 47 tackles (three for loss), two pass breakups and 0.5 sacks while appearing in all 17 games.

Van Ginkel was his most productive during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, when he posted a combined 9.5 sacks and 119 tackles while playing for Brian Flores.

He’s not the first linebacker whom the Patriots have shown interest in this offseason. New England, which previously re-signed Raekwon McMillan, reportedly has engaged with former Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who’s an undersized but intriguing talent.