Patriots Reportedly Hosting This Receiver Prospect For Pre-Draft Visit

Mingo is viewed as a likely Day 3 pick

4 hours ago

The Patriots are into the nitty-gritty of their pre-NFL draft evaluations.

New England will host Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo for a visit ahead of next month’s 2023 NFL Draft, WCBI-TV’s Jon Sokoloff reported Wednesday afternoon. Mingo previously visited the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, and also has visits lined up with five other teams.

He posted a 4.46-second 40-yard dash in early March at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Mingo, listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, caught 51 balls for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for the Rebels last season. The big-bodied wideout is capable of lining up both inside and outside and is viewed as a likely Day 3 pick.

The Patriots signed wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and receiving-first tight end Mike Gesicki during the first week of NFL free agency. New England also has been connected to wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy in multiple trade rumors.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images
