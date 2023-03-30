Patriots Reportedly Hosting This Receiver Prospect For Pre-Draft Visit

The Patriots are into the nitty-gritty of their pre-NFL draft evaluations.

New England will host Ole Miss receiver Jonathan Mingo for a visit ahead of next month’s 2023 NFL Draft, WCBI-TV’s Jon Sokoloff reported Wednesday afternoon. Mingo previously visited the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans, and also has visits lined up with five other teams.

He posted a 4.46-second 40-yard dash in early March at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Mingo, listed at 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, caught 51 balls for 861 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games for the Rebels last season. The big-bodied wideout is capable of lining up both inside and outside and is viewed as a likely Day 3 pick.

The Patriots signed wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and receiving-first tight end Mike Gesicki during the first week of NFL free agency. New England also has been connected to wideouts DeAndre Hopkins and Jerry Jeudy in multiple trade rumors.