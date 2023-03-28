Patriots Player Has Fitting Reaction To New NFL Jersey Rule Change

The NFL on Tuesday reportedly approved a long-overdue rule change, and one Patriots player absolutely loved it.

The league’s owners voted to allow all players except offensive and defensive linemen to wear No. 0 going forward. Nos. 0 and 00 previously were in rotation before the NFL standardized jersey numbers in 1973, per The Athletic’s Kalyn Kahler.

New England cornerback Jack Jones understandably loved the news. Jones wore No. 0 for Arizona State in 2020 and 2021 before switching to No. 13 upon joining the Patriots as a rookie.

Check out his reaction:

??????? donut — Jack Jones????? (@presidentjacc) March 28, 2023

Will Jones go back to his old number? Time will tell.

Occasionally excellent during his rookie campaign, Jones finished the season on the suspended list after reportedly disagreeing with Bill Belichick about his injury-rehab process. The 25-year-old figures to see a significant role on New England’s defense in 2023, provided he can stay in Belichick’s good graces.