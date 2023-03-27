JuJu Smith-Schuster Shares Positive First Impression Of Mac Jones

JuJu Smith-Schuster hasn’t been with the Patriots for very long, but he already loves what he’s seen from Mac Jones.

Smith-Schuster, who signed with New England on the second day of NFL free agency, was a guest last week on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” show. The veteran receiver shared a strong first impression of Jones, who’s drawn immense criticism after a rough sophomore season with the Patriots.

“I have not thrown with Mac yet,” Smith-Schuster said. “But just watching film and just watching him, that dude loves, breathes New England. He’s the definition of a Patriot. Even in my short time, my 24 hours of being in New England, he was there, constantly working out with the guys, just getting after it, getting in the books.

“I mean, he’s a rookie Pro Bowler. So, they do have a lot of potential and I can’t wait to get right with him.”

Patriots fans understandably were upset after New England allowed Jakobi Meyers to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders. But Smith-Schuster has the potential to be an upgrade over Meyers while forming an even more prolific connection with Jones.

Plus, the Patriots appear committed to improving their offensive line after last season’s glaring struggles, and the insertion of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator should remedy much of the coaching dysfunction. And there still is a chance that New England makes a deal for a top receiver, like Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy.

For those reasons and many more, Jones is set to enter a make-or-break Year 3 with the Patriots.