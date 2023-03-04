Patriots’ Matthew Judon Sets Internet Ablaze With DeAndre Hopkins Tweet

New England Patriots star Matthew Judon is an elite pass rusher. He may be an even better internet troll.

The four-time Pro Bowler took to Twitter on Friday to stir up some fun, throwing something out into the ether that everyone around New England seems to be hoping for.

Breaking news @DeAndreHopkins to the patriots ?? — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) March 4, 2023

The choice to evoke DeAndre Hopkins’ name for engagement, though it could certainly be viewed as treacherous, was a funny one for certain. Naturally, it also caused quite the stir on the bird app.

Suspend him if he?s lying — fred (@fredcreedfred) March 4, 2023

You gonna give so many Pats fans a heart attack with this? — Drew Pescaro (@PescaroDB) March 4, 2023

Me when I find out this ain?t real news. https://t.co/Uw6EJlcGm5 pic.twitter.com/n6AUBS2jor — Smitty (@BrickSmitHouse) March 4, 2023

The rumors have been aplenty when it comes to a potential union between the Patriots and Hopkins. The 30-year-old wideout has made his admiration for New England head coach Bill Belichick very clear, and the Patriots just re-hired his former head coach Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator. Those, alongside the belief that he can still be one of the league’s best receivers, are enough to fuel rumors until a deal is finally made.