Patriots Met With Consensus Top Tight End Prospect At NFL Combine

This year’s tight end class is considered one of the very best in recent history, and the best overall position group ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Leading the group: Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer, whom many believe will be chosen in the first round of April’s draft.

Whether the Patriots will use the 14th overall pick on a tight end is anyone’s guess (Bucky Brooks had them doing just that in his first mock draft). But New England did meet with Mayer last week at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, according to Patriots.com.

This might not mean anything. The Patriots, like every team, meet with most prospects at some point during the pre-draft process. And New England should do its due diligence with all of this year’s elite prospects, regardless of whether it plans to keep or trade the 14th pick.

Nevertheless, the Patriots should consider drafting a tight end in April, be it Mayer or someone else.

Hunter Henry is scheduled to become a free agent after next season and Jonnu Smith the year after. New England reportedly won’t release Henry this offseason, but it’s easy to envision him walking in 2024. As for Smith, his contract essentially makes him impossible to cut this offseason, but next year could be a different story. Either way, he hasn’t lived up to expectations since joining New England in 2021.

If the Patriots don’t plan ahead, they could be perilously thin at tight end a year from now. Their inability to plan for life without Rob Gronkowski strongly contributed to the offense’s shortcomings in 2019 and 2020. New England must avoid a repeat of those failures.