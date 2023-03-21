Patriots Mock Draft 2.0: Pats Buck Tradition With Round 1 Target

With the first wave of NFL free agency complete, we now have a clearer picture of which positions the New England Patriots might prioritize in next month’s 2023 NFL Draft.

Without further ado, here’s our first crack at a post-free agency Patriots mock draft, which aims to address the team’s two most glaring needs in Rounds 1 and 2. Like our first mock, which was published March 7, this one does not include simulated trades.

The Patriots own 11 picks in all after acquiring a seventh-rounder in last week’s Jonnu Smith trade.

First round, No. 14 overall: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

After re-signing Jonathan Jones, tendering Myles Bryant and cutting Jalen Mills, the top four players on New England’s cornerback depth chart all are 5-foot-11 or shorter. And the tallest of those (Jack Jones) is coming off a team-imposed suspension that put his standing with the franchise in question. Enter Porter, who stands 6-foot-2 with 34-inch arms and plays with the aggressiveness and physicality that New England typically looks for in its corners.

The son of ex-Steelers linebacker and noted Patriots hater Joey Porter, the younger Porter only had one interception in college but forced incompletions on 40% of his targets in 2022, per Pro Football Focus, the best mark by any Power Five cornerback.

To make this pick, the Patriots would need to be willing to buck tradition, as they’ve selected just one Round 1 corner during the Bill Belichick era — and later moved that player (Devin McCourty, 2010) to safety.

Second round, No. 46 overall: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

If the Patriots want to address their offensive tackle need on Day 1, Jones’ Ohio State teammate, Paris Johnson Jr., would be one potential target. But there’s plenty to like about Jones, too, who boasts an enormous 6-foot-8, 359-pound frame and was one of college football’s best pass protectors. A two-year starter at right tackle for the Buckeyes, he allowed zero sacks, zero quarterback hits and just five total pressures in 2022, per PFF, leading all FBS tackles in pressure rate.