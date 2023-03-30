Patriots Mock Draft 3.0: Pats Fill Major Need After Trade Down

Fourth round, No. 107 overall: S Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State

Brown’s draft stock undoubtedly took a hit after he ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash at the combine (later lowered to 4.57 at his pro day). But his total package should appeal to the Patriots as they look to patch the Devin McCourty-sized hole in their secondary.

Standing 5-foot-11, 203 pounds, Brown was a versatile ball hawk for the Nittany Lions, grabbing 10 interceptions over the last two seasons while rotating between deep safety, strong safety and slot alignments. He also packs a punch as a run defender, notching 4 1/2 sacks as a blitzer last season when he was a team captain, checking an important box for a New England team that values leadership.

"That is picture perfect."



Ji'Ayir "Tig" Brown with a textbook interception for @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/BdPWdUBc41 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 17, 2022

Fourth round, No. 117 overall: TE Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan

Mike Gesicki should add some pass-catching juice to the Patriots’ tight end room, but he’s essentially a jumbo-sized slot receiver with limited blocking ability. With Hunter Henry also ranking as one of PFF’s worst run-blocking tight ends in 2022 — and he and Gesicki both set to hit free agency next offseason — New England could use someone who can help out in that area.

Enter Schoonmaker, who’s considered one of the top blocking tight ends in this year’s class. He posted respectable numbers as a pass-catcher, too (35-418-3 in 12 games last season with a 78% catch rate), and played for a program that produced at least one Patriots pick in each of the last four drafts. Schoonmaker also was part of the team the Patriots coached at the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Fourth round, No. 125 overall: RB Eric Gray, Oklahoma

The Patriots drafted a running back in the third or fourth round in each of the last two years and three of the last four. But with every Patriots back outside of Rhamondre Stevenson carrying some sort of question mark into 2023 (injuries, inexperience, etc.), there’s room for another draftee in that group.

The 5-foot-10, 207-pound Gray is one of the more accomplished pass-catching backs in this year’s class, totaling 86 receptions with just two drops over the past three seasons, per PFF. Gray, who transferred to Oklahoma after Stevenson left for the NFL, also rushed for 1,366 yards (6.4 per carry) and 11 touchdowns last season.

TRADE: Nos. 192 and 210 to Arizona for No. 168

Fifth round, No. 168 overall: P Adam Korsak, Rutgers

Round 5 is where the Patriots traditionally have targeted specialists (Joe Cardona, Jake Bailey, Zoltan Mesko, Justin Rohrwasser). Here, they make an aggressive move for Bailey’s successor, sending a sixth and a seventh to Monti Ossenfort’s Cardinals to land Korsak. The 25-year-old Australian holds multiple NCAA punting records, was a three-year captain under Greg Schiano, played in the Senior Bowl and allowed -11 punt-return yards in 2022.

The Patriots signed punter Corliss Waitman last week, but he’s not a roster lock and shouldn’t prevent them from also drafting a player to challenge him.