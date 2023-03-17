Patriots Rumors: Bigger Moves Coming After Mike Gesicki Signing?

The Patriots made a pair of free agent splashes this week, reportedly signing receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Wednesday and tight end Mike Gesicki on Friday.

But bigger moves might lie ahead.

During Friday’s “Zolak & Bertrand” episode on 98.5 The Sports Hub, team broadcaster Scott Zolak — who has an inconsistent history with sourced reporting — indicated the Gesicki signing could be just the start for New England. Zolak didn’t offer any specifics, but did speculate that former Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks might be a trade target.

“I was told today this is the first domino to fall, that there’s more to come,” Zolak said. “I think this is where they’re starting to make their moves.”

Zolak later added: “Gesicki is domino No. 1. (The source) said JuJu wasn’t.”

Is Zo hinting at the next domino to fall for the #Patriots?



So, what kind of deals could be on the way?