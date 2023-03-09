Patriots’ 2023 NFL Draft Order Now Set With Comp Picks Awarded

We now know exactly which picks the New England Patriots own in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The draft order was finalized Thursday with the announcement of compensatory selections. The Patriots received two: No. 135 overall in Round 4 and No. 210 in Round 6.

Comp picks are awarded to teams who lost more qualified free agents than they signed during the previous offseason. New England’s extra fourth-rounder was for cornerback J.C. Jackson, their sixth for guard Ted Karras.

The Patriots have received a total of 48 comp picks since the system was implemented in 1994, fourth-most in the NFL behind Baltimore, Dallas and Green Bay.

Here is the Patriots’ official draft order, which, of course, is subject to change given Bill Belichick’s penchant for trading picks:

Round 1, No. 14 overall

Round 2, No. 46

Round 3, No. 76 (from Carolina)

Round 4, No. 107 (from Los Angeles Rams)

Round 4, No. 117

Round 4, No. 135 (compensatory)

Round 6, No. 184 (from Carolina)

Round 6, No. 187 (from Las Vegas)

Round 6, No. 192

Round 6, No. 210 (compensatory)

The Patriots acquired pick No. 76 last year in a draft-day trade with the Panthers that involved New England moving down 43 spots before selecting quarterback Bailey Zappe. Nos. 107, 184 and 187 were part of the returns for Sony Michel, Stephon Gilmore and Jarrett Stidham, respectively.