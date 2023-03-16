Patriots Reported Re-Sign Linebacker Mack Wilson On One-Year Deal

Weren’t impressed with the Patriots’ group of linebackers this season? Well, too bad.

New England on Thursday re-signed Mack Wilson to a one-year contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. The deal is worth up to $2.2 million.

The move arrived roughly a week after the Patriots re-signed linebacker Raekwon McMillan who, like Wilson, was a disappointment in 2022. And, with Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlanai Tavai still under contract, New England currently is set to run it back with the same primary group of interior linebackers.

Of course, much can happen between now and the start of the regular season, including trades and roster cuts.

Wilson was acquired last offseason in the trade that sent Chase Winovich to the Cleveland Browns. The Alabama product was supposed to bring speed and playmaking ability to the Patriots’ linebacking corps, but, by the end of the season, he was nothing more than a special teams player.

Wilson didn’t see a single defensive snap over the last five games and finished the campaign with 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old remains a talented player who could take a step forward in his second year in the system. That said, Wilson’s reported contract indicates he’s no lock to make the 53-man roster.