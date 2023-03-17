Patriots Reportedly Re-Sign This Underrated Defensive Tackle

The Patriots continued their free agency activity Friday morning, reportedly agreeing to a new deal with an underrated member of their defensive line.
New England inked defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to a new contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The terms of the deal were unknown at the time of this writing.
Ekuale served a two-game banned-substance suspension to start the 2022 campaign but went on to enjoy the busiest and most productive season of his four-year career. In a career-high 15 games, the 29-year-old racked up 14 tackles, including two for loss, and two sacks.
The re-signings of Ekuale and fellow D-tackle Carl Davis might go overlooked, but they shouldn’t. Ekuale fills an important sub-rusher role on New England’s defensive line, with Davis a rock-solid run stuffer who also serves as Davon Godchaux’s top backup.
As of Friday morning, the Patriots reportedly had re-signed or tendered the following internal free agents:
DT Daniel Ekuale
DT Carl Davis
CB Jonathan Jones
CB Myles Bryant
LB Raekwon McMillan
LB Mack Wilson
ST Matthew Slater
LS Joe Cardona
S Jabrill Peppers
OT Conor McDermott
OT Yodny Cajuste
OL James Ferentz
New England this week agreed to free-agency deals with offensive linemen Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff, as well as wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and running back James Robinson.
