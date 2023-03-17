Patriots Reportedly Re-Sign This Underrated Defensive Tackle

The Patriots continued their free agency activity Friday morning, reportedly agreeing to a new deal with an underrated member of their defensive line.

New England inked defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to a new contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The terms of the deal were unknown at the time of this writing.

Ekuale served a two-game banned-substance suspension to start the 2022 campaign but went on to enjoy the busiest and most productive season of his four-year career. In a career-high 15 games, the 29-year-old racked up 14 tackles, including two for loss, and two sacks.

The #Patriots re-signed DT Daniel Ekuale, per source. He appeared in 15 games last season with two sacks. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 17, 2023

The re-signings of Ekuale and fellow D-tackle Carl Davis might go overlooked, but they shouldn’t. Ekuale fills an important sub-rusher role on New England’s defensive line, with Davis a rock-solid run stuffer who also serves as Davon Godchaux’s top backup.

As of Friday morning, the Patriots reportedly had re-signed or tendered the following internal free agents:

DT Daniel Ekuale

DT Carl Davis

CB Jonathan Jones

CB Myles Bryant

LB Raekwon McMillan

LB Mack Wilson

ST Matthew Slater

LS Joe Cardona

S Jabrill Peppers

OT Conor McDermott

OT Yodny Cajuste

OL James Ferentz