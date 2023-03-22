Patriots Reportedly Re-Signing Jalen Mills Days After His Release

It’s like Jalen Mills never really left.

The Patriots plan to re-sign the veteran defensive back, Jordan Schultz of The Score reported Wednesday morning. Adam Schefter of ESPN, citing Mills’ agents, added that the 28-year-old will sign a “revised” one-year deal worth up to $6.1 million.

Multiple reports last Friday indicated New England was cutting Mills, although it’s worth pointing out that his release never became official on the NFL’s transaction wire. Nevertheless, Mills reportedly will be back with the Patriots for another season — but that’s not the most interesting part.

“Jalen Mills is re-signing with the Patriots, sources tell The Score,” Schultz wrote in a tweet. ” … I’m also told he plans to go back to safety next season.”

Mills signed with the Patriots in 2021 on a four-year deal and primarily played cornerback over his first two seasons in New England. But Mills also has experience all over the secondary, including at free safety, a position now open in Foxboro following the retirement of Devin McCourty.

While with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, Mills saw 236 snaps at free safety. In fact, before his reported release, Mills seemingly reminded fans that he’s capable of being more than just a cornerback.

Mills played like a top cornerback during training camp last summer but wound up enduring an injury-riddled campaign in 2022. He missed the final six games due to a groin ailment and finished the season with 31 tackles. five pass breakups and two interceptions.