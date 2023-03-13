Patriots Reportedly Re-Sign Jonathan Jones Ahead Of Free Agency

Just minutes into the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Patriots locked up one of their top internal free agents.

New England and cornerback Jonathan Jones agreed to terms Monday on a new two-year contract, according to multiple reports. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport was the first to report the agreement.

Jones has spent his entire seven-year career with the Patriots and has been an important and versatile player in New England’s secondary. After primarily playing in the slot for his first six seasons, Jones became a starting outside cornerback in 2022, and though he struggled against some of the league’s premier wide receivers (Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson), that move was largely successful.

In three games against Diggs and Jefferson, Jones allowed 100.1 receiving yards per game and four touchdowns, per Pro Football Focus. In his 13 other contests, he let up 18.9 yards per game and two touchdowns.

“Jon’s had a lot of good games for us,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said last November. “Jon’s one of our best players.”

Jones, who turns 30 in September, also has taken snaps at free safety in the past. It will be interesting to see how the Patriots deploy him this season. Will he stick at outside corner? Shift back to the slot? Or might he be part of the plan to replace newly retired safety Devin McCourty?

McCourty celebrated Monday’s news on social media.