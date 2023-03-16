Patriots Reportedly Sign Veteran Running Back To Two-Year Deal

The Patriots added some depth to their running back room Wednesday night.

New England signed James Robinson to a two-year contract worth up to $8 million hours after NFL free agency officially opened, according to multiple reports.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler was the first to report the signing, which Robinson confirmed on Twitter.

??Lets get it! Time to go to work!!#Patriots ? — James Robinson (@Robinson_jamess) March 16, 2023

Robinson, who turns 25 in August, was non-tendered by the Jets earlier this week. He was traded to New York from Jacksonville midway through this season and posted modest numbers, totaling 425 rushing yards and 11 receptions in 11 appearances for the two franchises.

The Illinois State product was far more productive in 2020, when he rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns and caught 49 passes for 344 yards and three scores in 14 games as an undrafted Jaguars rookie. Robinson added 989 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns in 2021 before tearing his Achilles in December.

Robinson has appeared in 39 career games with 32 starts, averaging 4.4 yards per carry and totaling 91 receptions.