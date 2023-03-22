Patriots Rival Reportedly Has ‘Very Real’ Interest In Odell Beckham Jr.

The Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes appear to be heating back up, with a new team entering the fold.

The New York Jets, after making multiple moves at wide receiver and becoming the likely landing spot of current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, reportedly are interested in bringing in the three-time Pro Bowler.

“Sources: Jets interest in Odell Beckham Jr. described to me as ‘very real,’ ” Connor Hughes of SNY tweeted Wednesday.

Hughes reported that Beckham and Rodgers are close and have discussed playing together in New York. In Hughes’ words, “Basically, Rodgers wants OBJ.”

The Jets have opened up a spot for Beckham, trading away former second-round pick Elijah Moore in a pick swap with the Cleveland Browns. That leaves New York with Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Corey Davis, Denzel Mims and Mecole Hardman — who was signed early Wednesday — as the potential wideouts on their roster.

An addition of Beckham wouldn’t necessarily be needed, but would provide a spark to a group that fell off a cliff after Wilson in 2022 in terms of production.

It has been a long road back for Beckham, who after winning the Super Bowl with Los Angeles, did a free agency tour of sorts throughout the 2022-23 season. A flirtatious year that included conversations with the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants ultimately ended with the 30-year-old choosing not to sign and sitting out an entire season. He eventually held a workout for NFL teams in Arizona following the combine, bringing him to the spot he’s at now.