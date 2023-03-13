Patriots Rumors: Underrated Defender Re-Signing With New England

by

3 hours ago

Last month, we wrote why re-signing Carl Davis would be a no-brainer move for the Patriots.

And they apparently agreed.

New England plans to re-sign the veteran defensive tackle to a one-year contract, the Boston Herald’s Andrew Callahan reported Monday afternoon, citing a source. The 2015 third-round pick turned 31 years old on March 2.

Davis doesn’t generate many headlines, but he was a rock-solid contributor on the Patriots defensive line the last three seasons. Especially good against the run, Davis racked up 11 tackles and one sack in 16 games this season.

Davis never has seen more than 30% of defensive snaps in a single season, including 21% in 2022. He likely will play a similarly limited role next season if he earns a roster spot in training camp.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
