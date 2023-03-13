Patriots Rumors: Details On This Linebacker’s New Contract

Raekwon McMillan will be back for another season

We now know a bit more about Raekwon McMillan’s new contract with the Patriots.

The veteran linebacker’s deal carries a total value of $2.2 million, Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports reported Monday afternoon. Jim McBride of The Boston Globe first reported news of New England re-signing McMillan last Friday.

McMillan, who will turn 28 years old next November, was a bit of a disappointment in his first two seasons with the Patriots.

The former Miami Dolphin and Las Vegas Raider impressed during his first New England training camp in 2021 but a late-summer ACL injury forced him to miss the entire season. McMillan then entered the 2022 campaign with reasonably high expectations and an opportunity to earn significant playing time at inside linebacker.

However, on-field struggles and a surprising lack of playmaking ability resulted in McMillan seeing far more time on special teams than on defense. He finished the 2022 campaign with just 35 tackles and one sack, although he did return one fumble for a touchdown.

Given the value of McMillan’s contract, he likely will have to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

