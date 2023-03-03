Patriots Rumors: How Bill Belichick Wanted Coaches To Handle Mac Jones

The Patriots hope Mac Jones can rebound from a rough 2022, and his relationship with the coaching staff might have to change along with his on-the-field development.

New England hired Bill O’Brien to replace Matt Patricia as lead play-caller for the offense, and the former Alabama offensive coordinator has started to build his staff while the Patriots prepare for the offseason.

Jones is expected to be the starter in 2023, but Bailey Zappe will get his chance to compete with Jones entering his sophomore season, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe.

It’s a career-defining season for Jones as his work ethic has been called into question. But a more traditional play-caller is expected to help steer things in the right direction.

Patricia has take on full blame for the offense’s inconsistencies last season, and Jones became infamous for his on-field outbursts that caught the ire of former Patriots players.

But his pushback toward the coaching staff came in stark contrast to what they reportedly were told in how to coach the second-year quarterback.

“(Bill) Belichick instructed the coaching staff not to be too hard on Jones last season,” sources also told Howe. “If Jones made a mistake or needed to be corrected, instead of yelling at him, the coaching staff generally took a more constructive approach.”