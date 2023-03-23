Patriots Rumors: Joe Judge’s New Role With Team Revealed

Joe Judge is sticking around for the 2023 season, and his role on the Patriots’ coaching staff will be broader than the one he held in 2022.

Though his official title has yet to be announced, Judge will serve as an assistant head coach beneath Bill Belichick, according to a report Thursday from Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.

Per Breer’s sources, Judge will “work closely” with special teams coaches Cam Achord and Joe Houston and also will handle certain unspecified personnel-related duties. The role reportedly will have “some parallels” to the one Matt Patricia held in 2021 as a “senior football advisor,” but it won’t be identical.

“Judge’s job will be more in coaching special teams, being a liaison between coaching and scouting, ect.,” Breer tweeted.

One difference b/w Patricia in '21 and Judge in '23, just to illustrate it?Patricia's name was on player contracts back then, and this year, Matt Groh's name is in that spot. Judge's job will be more in coaching special teams, being a liaison between coaching and scouting, etc. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 23, 2023

Judge and Patricia jointly led the Patriots’ offense last season, with the former specifically coaching quarterbacks. New England nosedived offensively under their purview, ranking near the bottom of the NFL in most statistical categories. Shortly after the season ended, Belichick hired Bill O’Brien as the team’s new offensive coordinator.

A January report from the Boston Herald detailed, among other critiques, Judge’s poor relationship with starting quarterback Mac Jones. This shift will realign the 41-year-old coach with his area of expertise, as Judge ran or helped run the Patriots’ special teams from 2012-19 before leaving to become head coach of the New York Giants.